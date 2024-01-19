Mrunal Thakur Serves Desi Vibes In ₹55K Ivory Embroidered Anarkali Set

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 19, 2024

Mrunal Thakur captivated her fans recently with a mesmerizing display of desi vibes.

Mrunal Thakur exuded charm in an ivory Anarkali set from the fashion designer Mahima Mahajan which is priced at ₹55,000k, according to the official page's website.

Mrunal Thakur's anarkali suit is crafted in organza and georgette with multi-coloured embroidery.

Sharing the photos, Mrunal Thakur captioned as, "Filmy nahi फूल-my mood."

The anarkali featured a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves that featured asymmetrical edges.

For accessories, Mrunal Thakur wore a minimal golden statement earrings by Pinklane by Rashi.

Mrunal Thakur left her hair open in loose soft curls.

Mrunal Thakur opted for a glam makeup look that consisted of a nude-lip shade and rosy cheeks.

