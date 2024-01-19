Kriti Sanon Turns Up The Heat In White Bodycon Midi Dress With Long Fringes

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 19, 2024
Kriti Sanon often makes a style statement with her gorgeous sartorial picks and her social media handle is a proof of it!
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor.
Kriti Sanon was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 17 in Mumbai to promote Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, for which she donned a stunning OOTD.
Kriti Sanon looked like a vision in white as she wore a sleeveless white midi bodycon dress that featured long fringes at the hemline.
Kriti Sanon wore gold bracelets on her wrist and a cuff. She also wore a golden tiny hoops.
Kriti Sanon completed her look by wearing a stunning pair of white Elinor Sb 65 Soft Patent Pumps from Jimmy Choo which is priced at ₹80,000k.
Kriti Sanon kept her makeup subtle that consisted of mascaraed lashes, defined brows, and a pink matte nude lipstick.
To let her outfit shine, Kriti Sanon's hairstylist styled her hair into a sleek low bun and left a few flicks in the front to frame her face.
