Mouni Roy Shares Loved-Up Photos With Husband Suraj Nambiar

By: Sachin T | December 04, 2023
Actress Mouni Roy, who is currently seen as the host of Temptation Island alongside Karan Kundrra, has shared some loved-up pictures with husband Suraj Nambiar
Taking to her Instagram account, Mouni said she is 'missing him too much'
In the pictures, the Brahmastra actress is seen wearing a sheer golden outfit. On the other hand, Suraj looks handsome in all-black outfit
The couple also posed with their pet dogs. The actress often posts photos with her fur babies on social media
In fact, Mouni has an Instagram account dedicated to one of her dogs, where she often uploads pictures and videos
Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in Goa in January 2022 after dating for a couple of years
On the work front, Mouni garnered praises for her role in Brahmastra. She will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt's The Virgin Tree
