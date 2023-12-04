Mouni Roy Shares Loved-Up Photos With Husband Suraj Nambiar

By: Sachin T | December 04, 2023

Actress Mouni Roy, who is currently seen as the host of Temptation Island alongside Karan Kundrra, has shared some loved-up pictures with husband Suraj Nambiar

Taking to her Instagram account, Mouni said she is 'missing him too much'

In the pictures, the Brahmastra actress is seen wearing a sheer golden outfit. On the other hand, Suraj looks handsome in all-black outfit

The couple also posed with their pet dogs. The actress often posts photos with her fur babies on social media

In fact, Mouni has an Instagram account dedicated to one of her dogs, where she often uploads pictures and videos

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in Goa in January 2022 after dating for a couple of years

On the work front, Mouni garnered praises for her role in Brahmastra. She will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt's The Virgin Tree

