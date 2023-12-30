Most Anticipated Comebacks In 2024: Zeenat Aman To Imran Khan

By: Sachin T | December 30, 2023
A number of celebs, who once ruled the hearts of the people but vanished from the scene, are set to make a comeback in 2024. Have a look:
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman marked her Instagram debut in 2023, and in 2024, she is set to return to the silver screens with Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki, co-starring Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol
Heartthrob Imran Khan sent netizens into a tizzy when he announced that he will be soon seen headlining a film. He starred the cult film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, along with films like Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and others
After taking a backseat in his acting career in 2015, Zayed Khan is set to make his comeback in 2024, ending his 9 year long sabbatical
Fardeen Khan, who was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, is all set to return to the movies after 14 long years with his Sanjay Gupta and Kookie Gulati's Visfot
Style actor Sahil Khan is all set to reunite with Sharman Joshi and return to the silver screens in 2024. "After huge demand! 20 saal baad apke Chantu aur Bantu phir aa rahe hai eksath #Bollywood main with the writer and the director - Sam Khan absolutely delighted to work under his direction," he had shared, announcing his comeback
After starring in films like Tridev, Ajooba and Aakhri Ghulam, actress Sonam Khan, who also happens to be the niece of veteran actor Raza Murad, is set to return to the silver screens in 2024
