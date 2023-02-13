MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 16, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 13, 2023
Rapper MC Stan emerged to be the winner of Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'
He posed with the unique trophy of the season with host Salman Khan himself
The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 16' took place on Sunday night
Stan, who started off on a quite a low and dicey note, emerged to be the underdog of the season
Post his win, he thanked his fans for the massive votes and love that he received throughout his journey in 'Bigg Boss 16'
He flaunted his trademark chains and locket as he posed for the paps post the finale
Stan won ₹31.8 lakh as prize money and even a brand new swanky car
Shiv Thakare, who was Stan's bestfriend on the show, emerged to be the second runner-up
Shiv even congratulated his 'bro' Stan for his win and the rapper dedicated his award to the infamous 'mandali'
