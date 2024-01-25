Manushi Chhillar & Alaya F Enjoy Natural Spa, Take A Dip In Dead Sea - See Photos

By: Sachin T | January 25, 2024

Bollywood divas Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, who will next be seen together in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, gave a glimpse of their 'natural spa day' on Thursday

In the picture, posted by Alaya on her official Instagram account, the actress is seen in a black two-piece bikini

Manushi was also seen wearing a black off shoulder cut out monokini

The actresses indulged in a natural spa by covering themselves with black mud. Sharing the photos, Alaya wrote, "Natural spa day in the Dead Sea"

The actress also took dips in the water and soaked themselves under the sun

Manushi and Alaya will be seen together for the first time on the big screens

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and others, the film is all set to hit the big screens on Eid 2024

