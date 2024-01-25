Fighter Screening: Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Others Arrive In Style To Watch Hrithik-Deepika's Film

By: Sachin T | January 25, 2024

Several Bollywood celebrities arrived in style to watch Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter in Mumbai. The film hit the big screens on January 2024

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Hrithik looked dashing as always in olive green t-shirt, cargo and grey jacket. He posed with girlfriend Saba Azad, who looked beautiful in a black gown

Lead actress Deepika Padukone once again made heads turn with her stylish appearance. She wore a white shirt, beige sleeveless vest over it and matching pants

Rishabh Sawhney, who plays the villain opposite Hrithik in Fighter, attended the screening in all-black outfit

Bipasha Basu arrived at the screening to support her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover, who also plays an Air Force officer in Fighter

Bipasha wore a black mini dress and completed her look with a black blazer

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arrived hand-in-hand for Fighter screening. They twinned in grey outfits

The couple also posed for paparazzi with Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, in Fighter

Arjun Kapoor, who shares a close bond with Anil Kapoor, wore black jeans and a beige shirt

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and his wife, Swedish model and actress Pragya Yadav, were also spotted at the screening

Varun Dhawan's brother, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan were also present at the event

Thanks For Reading!

5 Reasons To Watch Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone's Fighter
Find out More