Malayalam Actress Meera Nandan Gets Engaged In An Arranged Marriage Set-Up: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023

Ennalum Ente Aliya actress Meera Nandan got engaged to her beau Sreeju in an arranged marriage set-up. See more pictures ahead

Instagram: Meera Nandan

Her groom is a businessman based in London

Instagram: Meera Nandan

As per her caption on Insta, the actress is happy to have found her love 'for life'

Instagram: Meera Nandan

As per her official photographer for the event, the union is 'love arranged to perfection'

Instagram: Meera Nandan

Meera looked lovely in a traditional saree while Sreeju kept it simple in off-white kurta and mundu

Instagram: Meera Nandan

The couple apparently met on a matrimonial site

Instagram: Meera Nandan

The two and their families met in Dubai before the engagement came through

Instagram: Meera Nandan

The couple is likely to get married, early next year

Instagram: Meera Nandan

