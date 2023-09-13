Malayalam Actress Meera Nandan Gets Engaged In An Arranged Marriage Set-Up: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
Ennalum Ente Aliya actress Meera Nandan got engaged to her beau Sreeju in an arranged marriage set-up. See more pictures ahead
Instagram: Meera Nandan
Her groom is a businessman based in London
Instagram: Meera Nandan
As per her caption on Insta, the actress is happy to have found her love 'for life'
Instagram: Meera Nandan
As per her official photographer for the event, the union is 'love arranged to perfection'
Instagram: Meera Nandan
Meera looked lovely in a traditional saree while Sreeju kept it simple in off-white kurta and mundu
Instagram: Meera Nandan
The couple apparently met on a matrimonial site
Instagram: Meera Nandan
The two and their families met in Dubai before the engagement came through
Instagram: Meera Nandan
The couple is likely to get married, early next year
Instagram: Meera Nandan
