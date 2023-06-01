Malaika Arora stuns in a bold black dress and Rs 4.3 lakh handbag

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023

The ever so age-defying Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, blessed the paparazzi with her appearance once again.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The hot mama was seen stepping out in a bold black strappy dress with a plunging neckline, perfect for the summer.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She accessorised her look with white sneakers and a luxury designer handbag.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Malaika carried the Medium Lady D-Lite Bag by Dior worth Rs 4,36,347.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She looked radiant in her bronzed skin and copper-streaked hair, tied in a messy up-do.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Malaika recently made her OTT debut with the show Moving In With Malaika.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She is quite active on social media and regularly updates fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Photo by Varinder Chawla

