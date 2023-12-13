Malaika Arora Serves Winter Fashion Inspiration In ₹20,000 Sweatshirt Set

By: Ria Sharma | December 13, 2023
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted wearing a trendy winter outfit at Mumbai airport
Photos by Varinder Chawla
As usual, the actress made heads turn by serving winter fashion inspiration in a sweatshirt set worth Rs 20,000
Malaika opted for an oversized and hand-dyed 'Shoot at Sight' sweatshirt from the brand Why? which costs Rs 10,000
She paired her outfit with matching sweatpants worth Rs 10,000
The sweatshirt and pant featured a captivating graphic prints that demand action and exude confidence
The sweatshirt and pant set is perfect for expressing your unique style and fashion
Malaika amped up her airport look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. She left her hair open
With its relaxed fit, the winter outfit effortlessly combines style and comfort. It also serves as one of the best choices to put your best fashion foot forward
