Malaika Arora Serves Winter Fashion Inspiration In ₹20,000 Sweatshirt Set

By: Ria Sharma | December 13, 2023

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted wearing a trendy winter outfit at Mumbai airport

Photos by Varinder Chawla

As usual, the actress made heads turn by serving winter fashion inspiration in a sweatshirt set worth Rs 20,000

Malaika opted for an oversized and hand-dyed 'Shoot at Sight' sweatshirt from the brand Why? which costs Rs 10,000

She paired her outfit with matching sweatpants worth Rs 10,000

The sweatshirt and pant featured a captivating graphic prints that demand action and exude confidence

The sweatshirt and pant set is perfect for expressing your unique style and fashion

Malaika amped up her airport look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. She left her hair open

With its relaxed fit, the winter outfit effortlessly combines style and comfort. It also serves as one of the best choices to put your best fashion foot forward

Thanks For Reading!

Take Cues From Vaani Kapoor On How To Ace Bold Backless Outfits
Find out More