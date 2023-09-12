Mahima Chaudhry Birthday: Best Performances Of The Actress - From Pardes To Lajja

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry, who gained popularity in the late 1990s, turned 50 on September 13
Over the years, Mahima appeared in several successful films. She is known for her elegant presence on-screen which also helped her garner a lot of fans
On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of the notable performances of the actress:
Pardes - Mahima made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this film in 1997. The film was directed by Subhash Ghai. Mahima won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance
Dil Kya Kare - In this film, Mahima starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The film received positive reviews and Mahima was also appreciated for her performance
Lajja - In the film, Mahima played the role of a middle-class girl marrying a rich groom. The film also starred Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor among others
Dhadkan - Mahima played the role of Sheetal in this 2000 romantic drama. Her song Aksar Iss Duniya Mein is still loved by the audience
Deewane - In this action-packed film, Mahima starred opposite Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar. The film released in 2000
