Happy Birthday Shriya Saran: 7 Candid Moments Of The Gorgeous Drishyam Star With Daughter Radha

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023

Drishyam star Shriya Saran is known to be a very private person besides being one of the most desirable women in Indian cinema

Instagram: Shriya Saran

Even when she is in the midst of a promotional photoshoot or on sets shooting a film, the actress loves spending time with her baby girl Radha

Instagram: Shriya Saran

Here are some candid moments between the yummy mommy and her little girl

Instagram: Shriya Saran

Both mother and daughter ace the Sarvangasana pose while observing International Yoga Day

Instagram: Shriya Saran

Baby Radha loves photobombing in between her mother's hectic photoshoots. Of course, Momma loves to oblige

Instagram: Shriya Saran

Surely Shriya wants to instil the right values in her child. This picture was taken during a temple visit as per the actor's Gram

Instagram: Shriya Saran

Such a beautiful moment that boasts of a mother's unconditional love for her child

Instagram: Shriya Saran

