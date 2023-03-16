Kabzaa Promotions: Shriya Saran's most breathtaking looks IN PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023

In an ethereal mint green creation by Sithara Kudige, a Bengaluru-based designer

Instagram

In a floral creation by Payal Singhal

Instagram

In an olive green creation by Sithara Kudige. Shriya was extremely pleased while wearing this saree

Instagram

Such a pretty sight she is in this summer yellow Sithara Kudige saree, isn't she?

Instagram

Exuding elegance in this Falguni and Shane Peacock creation

Sithara Kudige sure knows how to nail the perfect ethnic look for our star

Instagram

A retro dream by Sithara Kudige, once again

Instagram

Spelling South Indian excellence, clearly Shriya is impressed by Sithara Kudige. The actress will be seen in 'Kabzaa' as Madhumathi

Instagram