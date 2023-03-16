Kabzaa Promotions: Shriya Saran's most breathtaking looks IN PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 16, 2023
In an ethereal mint green creation by Sithara Kudige, a Bengaluru-based designer
In a floral creation by Payal Singhal
In an olive green creation by Sithara Kudige. Shriya was extremely pleased while wearing this saree
Such a pretty sight she is in this summer yellow Sithara Kudige saree, isn't she?
Exuding elegance in this Falguni and Shane Peacock creation
Sithara Kudige sure knows how to nail the perfect ethnic look for our star
A retro dream by Sithara Kudige, once again
Spelling South Indian excellence, clearly Shriya is impressed by Sithara Kudige. The actress will be seen in 'Kabzaa' as Madhumathi