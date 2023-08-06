Mahesh Babu Enjoys His Pre-Birthday Vacation In Scotland, Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pictures With Family

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023
When not shooting, Telugu cinema's eternal heartthrob and superstar Mahesh Babu loves playing the family man. As the actor is all set to ring in his 48th birthday on August 9, he is currently holidaying with his family in Scotland. Check out these beautiful pictures ahead
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
The family is certainly enjoying their brief detour in and around Edinburgh
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
Such happy touristy vibes
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
Borrowing a slice of history
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
Babu's children Gautham and Sitara are seemingly thrilled
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
We can clearly tell who is playing the photographer here
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
Hard to tell if Namrata is more of Sitara's mother or sister. She clearly defies age here
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
A curious and wandering Sitara
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
Any place is a good place to pose
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
Some healthy wanderlust seems to have done good for the kids. Babu is clearly enjoying his family time away from the sets. The actor will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar
