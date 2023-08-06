Mahesh Babu Enjoys His Pre-Birthday Vacation In Scotland, Wife Namrata Shirodkar Shares Pictures With Family

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 06, 2023

When not shooting, Telugu cinema's eternal heartthrob and superstar Mahesh Babu loves playing the family man. As the actor is all set to ring in his 48th birthday on August 9, he is currently holidaying with his family in Scotland. Check out these beautiful pictures ahead

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

The family is certainly enjoying their brief detour in and around Edinburgh

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

Such happy touristy vibes

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

Borrowing a slice of history

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

Babu's children Gautham and Sitara are seemingly thrilled

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

We can clearly tell who is playing the photographer here

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

Hard to tell if Namrata is more of Sitara's mother or sister. She clearly defies age here

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

A curious and wandering Sitara

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

Any place is a good place to pose

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

Some healthy wanderlust seems to have done good for the kids. Babu is clearly enjoying his family time away from the sets. The actor will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram

Instagram: Namrata Shirodkar

Thanks For Reading!

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates First Paycheck Of ₹1 Crore To Charity
Find out More