Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma Screened At Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Madhuri Dixit Nene's Maja Ma, which released on an OTT platform in October 2022, was screened at Kashish International Queer Film Festival
While Madhuri did not attend the event, it was graced by director Anand Tiwari and other actors of the film
The event took place at a star-studded night in Mumbai, celebrating diversity, inclusion, and the power of cinema
Ritvik Bhowmik, who played Madhuri's son in the film, was all smiles as he posed with Anand and his on-screen lover Barkha Singh
Simone Singh, who played the feisty Kanchan opposite Madhuri's character Pallavi, also attended the event
Srishti Shrivastava was seen as Madhuri's daughter in Maja Ma
Anand Tiwari poses with actor Shishir Sharma at the event
In the film, Madhuri plays a lesbian. The narrative revolves around how she embraces certain realities and its impact on her near and dear ones
Thanks For Reading!