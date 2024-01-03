Madhuri Dixit Nene, Dr. Shriram Nene Host Panchak Premiere: Asha Bhosle, Subhash Ghai Attend

By: Sachin T | January 03, 2024

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit steps into the role of a producer for the Marathi film Panchak

She is also joined on production duties by husband Dr. Shriram Nene

The duo hosted a screening for industry friends and colleagues. The event saw the attendance of veteran singer Asha Bhosle with granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

The duo were seen posing for a selfie with choreographer/filmmaker Farah Khan

The duo were also joined by producer Krishan Kumar

Veteran showman Subhash Ghai was also spotted with his family

Film's lead actor Adinath Kothare joins the couple too for a quick photo. Touted to be a superstitious comedy, the film releases in cinemas on Jan 5, 2024

