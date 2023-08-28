Lauren Gottlieb's Dreamy Engagement Photos With Fiancé Tobias Jones

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 28, 2023
Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb got engaged to her boyfriend Tobias Jones recently in Aruba
The couple shared several adorable pictures from the dreamy proposal on their official Instagram accounts on August 28
Sharing the pictures and officially announcing her engagement, Lauren wrote, "A million times YES 💍 Officially Forever"
She also praised Tobias and thanked him for bringing love, joy, and pure happiness in her life
"I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more," a part of Lauren's caption read
Soon after the former Jhalak Dikhla Jaa contestant shared the happy news, celebs like Rannvijay Singha, Karishma Tanna, Karanvir Bohra and Krushna Abhishek among others congratulated them
Lauren played the lead role in Remo D'Souza's 2013 film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance
Lauren participated in the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer Punit Pathak in 2013. She also judged the eighth season of the reality show
