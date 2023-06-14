Late K-pop Idol Moonbin’s Mother Makes A Request To His Fans

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 14, 2023
ASTRO member & late k-pop idol passed away on April 19, 2023 at the age of 25, leaving his fans and the entire industry shocked.
Photos from Pinterest
While Police assumed it as a suicide case, several theories about the K-pop star has been doing rounfrom the time of his demise.
Moonbin’s mother is deeply hurt by the baseless rumours being spead by some users on social media.
The former ASTRO member’s agency Fantagio shared his mother’s official statement in which she urged fans to not spread such ‘fake’ rumours.
She thanked Moonbin’s fans who visited his memorial, brought flowers and wrote heartfelt letters for him.
However, she later revealed the actual reason behind her official statement which was the spreading of baseless rumours against his son.
Moonbin’s mother requested to stop spreading false claims and rumours as it may cause sever damages & heartbreaks to his loyal fans, friends and family.
She further added, “I don’t want my son to become a forder for gossip and request you guys to please not start any more rumours and unconfirmed theories.”
Talking about Moonbin, his agency Gukcheongsa announced a long term memorial for the K-pop star at Gukcheongsa Temple to honour his contribution in ASTRO.
