Lara Dutta's Rare Appearance With 11-Year-Old Daughter Saira In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023

Bollywood actress and beauty queen Lara Dutta was spotted with her daughter Saira and husband Mahesh Bhupathi in Mumbai on October 19

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The trio was spotted outside a cafe in Bandra in casual outfits on Thursday afternoon

Lara and Mahesh keep their personal life private and the couple occasionally make public appearances with their 11-year-old daughter

Lara was spotted wearing an olive green t-shirt whereas her daughter was spotted in a printed mini dress

Lara and Mahesh tied the knot in a simple civil ceremony in February 2011 in Mumbai

In 2012, the couple welcomed their daughter Saira. The actress often shares pictures and videos with her on social media

Lara made her Bollywood debut with Andaaz in 2003, alongside Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. She has been a part of several other movies like Masti, No Entry and Bhagam Bhag

Thanks For Reading!

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 CONFIRMED Contestants: Shiv Thakare, Tanishaa Mukerji & Others
Find out More