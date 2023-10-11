Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Jim Sarbh, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad Walk The Ramp

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023

Actor Jim Sarbh walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi. He turned showstopper for Samant Chauhan on Day 1

Jim's look comprised of off-white pants and shirt and an oversized floor-length shrug which gave a lot of drama to his outfit

Actress Karisma Kapoor set the stage on fire as they walked for Raw Mango designer Sanjay Garg at Lakme Fashion Week

ANI

Karisma looked stunning in black and gold pantsuit

Actress Hina Khan walked the ramp for the INIFD launchpad and made heads turn in a stunning outfit

ANI

Hina wore a floral pink skirt with a front slit. She completed her look with a cropped off-white blazer

Actress Saba Azad wore a shimmery golden co-ord set. She tied her hair in a ponytail as she walked the ramp in the national capital

ANI

Saba looked confident and made heads turn as she walked the ramp

Actress Kalki Koechlin stunned in a blue chic metallic saree

ANI

Kalki opted for an ethnic look with a grey half one-shoulder dress on the top and a blue saree on the bottom

