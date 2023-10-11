Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Jim Sarbh, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Azad Walk The Ramp

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2023
Actor Jim Sarbh walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi. He turned showstopper for Samant Chauhan on Day 1
Jim's look comprised of off-white pants and shirt and an oversized floor-length shrug which gave a lot of drama to his outfit
Actress Karisma Kapoor set the stage on fire as they walked for Raw Mango designer Sanjay Garg at Lakme Fashion Week
ANI
Karisma looked stunning in black and gold pantsuit
Actress Hina Khan walked the ramp for the INIFD launchpad and made heads turn in a stunning outfit
ANI
Hina wore a floral pink skirt with a front slit. She completed her look with a cropped off-white blazer
Actress Saba Azad wore a shimmery golden co-ord set. She tied her hair in a ponytail as she walked the ramp in the national capital
ANI
Saba looked confident and made heads turn as she walked the ramp
Actress Kalki Koechlin stunned in a blue chic metallic saree
ANI
Kalki opted for an ethnic look with a grey half one-shoulder dress on the top and a blue saree on the bottom
