Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan's Maldives vacation in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 25, 2023
Actor Kunal Kemmu is celebrating his 40th birthday in Maldives with his wife Soha Ali Khan
The actor turned 40 on May 25. Kunal and Soha have shared several pictures from Maldives on Instagram
The couple can be seen enjoying their beach time and getting ready for a dive in one of the pics
Some of their friends can also be seen in the photos posted by them
Kunal and Soha twinned in white and offered a stunning view from their hotel in another photo
Soha looked stunning in a multi-coloured bikini as she played on the beach
Kunal and Soha tied Knot on January 25, 2015 in a small family gathering in Mumbai
On the work front, Kunal was seen in Kanjoos Makhichoos. On the other hand, Soha will be seen in Chhorii 2
