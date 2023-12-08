Kriti Sanon Turns Into A Glam Business Girl In Black Tie Dress For An Event

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 08, 2023
Kriti Sanon often makes a style statement with her gorgeous sartorial picks.
Photo Via Instagram
Yet again, Kriti Sanon left her fans impressed as she turned into a glam business girl for an event.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon opted for a black tie dress from the brand Lobbster, which is worth ₹36,124, according to the official website's page.
Kriti Sanon's makeup was done by Adrian Jacobs, and she opted for a dewy look and completed it with a glossy, nude-colored lipstick.
For accessories, Kriti Sanon kept is simple by wearing pearl droplet earrings.
For hair, Kriti Sanon styled it in a straight and sleek look with a side partition with an outward turn at the end.
Kriti Sanon wore a stunning pair of pointed-toed black-heeled pumps.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen next in Do Patti and The Crew.
Thanks For Reading!