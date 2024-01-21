Kriti Sanon Radiates Elegance In Magda Butrym's Denim Strapless Corset & Maxi Skirt Worth ₹1.19 Lakh

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 21, 2024
Kriti Sanon, who is busy promoting Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha.
Photo Via Instagram
The actress looked stylish as ever as she donned a denim-on-denim outfit.
Kriti Sanon wore luxury clothing brand Magda Butrym's corset strapless top and denim maxi skirt.
The corset top is priced at ₹66,501. It fits as a bodice perfectly accentuating Kriti's curves.
The denim skirt costs ₹53,201, according to the page's website that features a straight fit and split at back.
Kriti Sanon opted for a dewy base, mascaraed lashes, and a shade of light pink lipstick.
Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon completed her look by wearing a pink pumps.
Recently, Kriti Sanon promoted her movie at Bigg Boss 17 with Salman Khan and wore a white midi dress which featured fringes.
Kriti Sanon's dreess is from the shelves of the fashion brand Herve Leger.
Thanks For Reading!