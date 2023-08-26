Kriti Sanon Distributes Sweets, Clicks Selfie With Cops Outside Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023

After winning the National Award for Best Actress, Kriti Sanon was seen visiting Mumbai's famed Siddhivinayak temple on Saturday morning

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was accompanied by her family as she sought blessings of Ganpati Bappa

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Post darshan, Kriti distributed the sweets among the paparazzi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She also thanked the paps as they congratulated her for her win

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kriti won the National Award for Best Actress for her 2021 film Mimi

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The actress was all smiles as she distributed sweets amongst the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She also clicked selfies with cops present outside the temple

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Post the National Award win, Kriti also penned a note on her social media handle thanking her fans for their unwavering support

Photo by Varinder Chawla

