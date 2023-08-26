Kriti Sanon Distributes Sweets, Clicks Selfie With Cops Outside Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 26, 2023
After winning the National Award for Best Actress, Kriti Sanon was seen visiting Mumbai's famed Siddhivinayak temple on Saturday morning
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She was accompanied by her family as she sought blessings of Ganpati Bappa
Post darshan, Kriti distributed the sweets among the paparazzi
She also thanked the paps as they congratulated her for her win
Kriti won the National Award for Best Actress for her 2021 film Mimi
The actress was all smiles as she distributed sweets amongst the paps
She also clicked selfies with cops present outside the temple
Post the National Award win, Kriti also penned a note on her social media handle thanking her fans for their unwavering support
