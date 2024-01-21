Kriti Sanon Carries Tiny Valentino Handbag Worth Whopping ₹1.96 Lakh

By: Sachin T | January 21, 2024
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon stepped out for dinner in Mumbai on Saturday evening
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress kept it casual in a sporty bodycon dress and flaunted her toned physique as her fans gushed over her
However, what stole the spotlight was Kriti's tiny handbag from the exquisite shelves of Valentino
The actress was seen carrying a handbag worth a staggering Rs 1.96 lakh for her outing
Kriti was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi
She flaunted her 'no makeup' makeup look and glowed as the paps interacted with her
On the work front, she will be next seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor
In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of a robot. It is set to hit the theatres on February 9
Thanks For Reading!