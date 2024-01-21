Kriti Sanon Carries Tiny Valentino Handbag Worth Whopping ₹1.96 Lakh

By: Sachin T | January 21, 2024

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon stepped out for dinner in Mumbai on Saturday evening

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress kept it casual in a sporty bodycon dress and flaunted her toned physique as her fans gushed over her

However, what stole the spotlight was Kriti's tiny handbag from the exquisite shelves of Valentino

The actress was seen carrying a handbag worth a staggering Rs 1.96 lakh for her outing

Kriti was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi

She flaunted her 'no makeup' makeup look and glowed as the paps interacted with her

On the work front, she will be next seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor

In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of a robot. It is set to hit the theatres on February 9

