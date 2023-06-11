Krishna Bhatt-Vedant Sarda Wedding Reception: See Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 11, 2023
Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's Daughter, Krishna Bhatt got married to her BF Vedant Sarda on Sunday, June 10.
Photos From Varinder Chawla
The Couple, along with their family, organised a reception, a few hours after their wedding.
Photos From Varinder Chawla
The couple was seen posing with their families during the occasion.
Photos From Varinder Chawla
Krishna looked goregous in her red bridal attire.
Photos From Varinder Chawla
Vedant, on the other hand, wore a White Sherwani & Turban flaunting a 'golden rroom' appeanrance with a gold-bordered dupatta.
Photos From Varinder Chawla
The mewly married couple was all smiles as they posed together hand-in-hand.
Photos From Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!