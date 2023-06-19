Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Baby Bump With Travis Barker

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian is all set to welcome her first child with Blink-182 drummer-husband Travis Barker
Kourtney announced the pregnancy news at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles by flashing a sign which read, "Travis I'm Pregnant"
Kourtney's pregnancy comes one year after she got married to Travis in the presence of friends and family in Italy
Kourtney shared a slew of pictures from the concert where she announced her pregnancy
"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan," she captioned her post
Kourtney and Travis fell in love in 2020 after being friends for nearly a decade, and they made their relationship official in 2021
After getting engaged in October 2021, they got married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May 2022
Kourtney has three children from her prior relationship with Scott Disick: Mason Disick (13), Penelope Disick (10), and Reign Disick (8)
