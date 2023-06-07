Konkona Sen Sharma Returns To Direction With Lust Stories 2 After A Huge Gap of Six Years

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 07, 2023
Actress-turned-director Konkona Sen Sharma is making her much-awaited return to the director's chair with ‘Lust Stories 2’ after a hiatus of six years.
‘Lust Stories 2’ is the sequel to the critically acclaimed anthology film "Lust Stories" directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar.
Konkona's directorial style is subtle and character-driven with an emphasison atmosphere.
After making her directorial debut with "A Death in the Gunj" in 2016, which garnered widespread praise, Konkona took a break from directing to probably focus on her acting career.
The first franchise ignited meaningful conversations and the second anthology has even more bold, diverse and progressive stories from different parts of India.
A Teaser of Lust Stories 2 featuring Neena Gupta. Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur and others was released on June 6, creating a huge buzz among the audience.
It showcased multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.
