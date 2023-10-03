Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Team Mumbai Diaries 2 Snapped During Promotions In Mumbai: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023

The team of the upcoming web show Mumbai Diaries 2 were spotted during their promotional trails in Mumbai

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Konkona Sen Sharma reprises her role as Chitra Das, Director of Social Services at Bombay General Hospital

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The always charming Mohit Raina returns as Dr. Kaushik Oberoi, Head of Trauma Surgery at Bombay General Hospital

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Shreya Dhanwanthary essays her role as Mansi Hirani, a journalist

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Mrunmayee Deshpande returns as Dr. Sujata Ajawale, first year surgical resident

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Natasha Bharadwaj will essay Dr. Diya Parekh, another medical trainee

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Satyajeet Dubey will again be seen as Dr. Ahaan Mirza, the third amongst the three resident medical trainees

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Directed by Nikhil Advani, the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 6 onwards

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The new season will be set against the backdrop of a fictional Mumbai deluge, inspired from the events of July 25, 2005 floods in the city. The previous season was set against the backdrop of the serial blasts that rocked the island city on November 26, 2008

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

'My superheroes were not Batman or Superman, but the army jawans across the Valley', reveals 'Mumbai...
Find out More