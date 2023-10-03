Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina, Team Mumbai Diaries 2 Snapped During Promotions In Mumbai: PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 03, 2023
The team of the upcoming web show Mumbai Diaries 2 were spotted during their promotional trails in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Konkona Sen Sharma reprises her role as Chitra Das, Director of Social Services at Bombay General Hospital
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The always charming Mohit Raina returns as Dr. Kaushik Oberoi, Head of Trauma Surgery at Bombay General Hospital
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Shreya Dhanwanthary essays her role as Mansi Hirani, a journalist
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Mrunmayee Deshpande returns as Dr. Sujata Ajawale, first year surgical resident
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Natasha Bharadwaj will essay Dr. Diya Parekh, another medical trainee
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Satyajeet Dubey will again be seen as Dr. Ahaan Mirza, the third amongst the three resident medical trainees
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Directed by Nikhil Advani, the show will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 6 onwards
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The new season will be set against the backdrop of a fictional Mumbai deluge, inspired from the events of July 25, 2005 floods in the city. The previous season was set against the backdrop of the serial blasts that rocked the island city on November 26, 2008
Photos by Varinder Chawla
