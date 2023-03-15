Know some fun facts about Birthday girl Alia Bhatt

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 15, 2023
Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th Birthday today with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and family. The actress has been doing well in both her professional and personal life.
On her special day, Let’s have a look at some of the intriguing facts account the multitalented ‘actress
1. Alia Bhatt is a dropout from Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. She reportedly left her 12th grade to pursue an acting career.
2. You may be shocked that the bubbly, extrovert girl was a loner in her school days.
3. Fondly known as Aloo, she also loves eating potatoes. The foodie girl loves to try different cuisines.
4. Besides being an actor, she is also a trained classical singer and a painter. The girl has sung in most of her movies.
5. She is also a pet lover and has a cute cat named ‘Edward’
6. Alia was selected from 104 girls for her role as Student of The Year. She also won the Filmfare for best debut actress for her role in this movie.
7. Alia Bhatt is a vegetarian and doesn’t eat meat.
8. The actress has her own clothing brand ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ focused on kids' wear.
9. Before marrying Ranbir Kapoor, she had a long-time crush on him
Thanks For Reading!