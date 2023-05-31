KK Death Anniversary: UNSEEN pics of late singer with wife, kids

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
One of the most loved playback singers, KK, left the entire nation shell-shocked when he passed away on May 31, last year
His family was left devastated. On his first death anniversary, here's a look at some unseen photos of the late singer with his family
KK married Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna in 1991
The couple has two kids --a son named Nakul and a daughter named Taamara
KK shared a close bond with both his children
For his children, he was not just a doting father, but also a teacher and an inspiration
KK passed away on May 31, 2022, after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest post his concert in West Bengal
KK, whose real name is Krishnakumar Kunnath, delivered some of the biggest hits, not just in Hindi, but also in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and other languages.
He began his career by singing commercial jingles, and made his film debut in 1996 with an AR Rahman soundtrack
He was 53 when he breathed his last
Post his demise, his family has often been seen remembering him on special occasions
