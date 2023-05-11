Kissable Lips, The Sweet Blood: 10 must-watch vampire K-dramas

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 11, 2023
Love supernatural K-dramas? Want some recommendations on Vampire-themed series? Scroll to next slide!
Vampire Flower (2014) - a centuries-old vampire named Louis and a high school student named Seo-young embark on a journey to retrieve a precious flower, as their unconventional love story unfolds.
Kissable Lips (2022) - Get to witness a sweet yet bloody campus romance between Jun Hoo, whose existence is about to end soon, and a pure blood human, Min Hyun.
The Sweet Blood (2021) - A half-human, half-vampire girl navigates a power struggle among vampires who have replaced human blood with a special vine. As she encounters a high school student with irresistibly sweet blood, she faces a choice between her instincts and her love.
Bite Sisters (2021) - Three vampires posing as sisters, fighting injustice, and falling in love with a human, with potential for growth but a short runtime.
Scholar Who Walks the Night" (2015) - Set in the Joseon era, this drama follows the story of a vampire scholar who falls in love with a noblewoman.
Blood (2015) - A vampire doctor tries to suppress his urge for blood while working at a hospital and falls in love with a human doctor.
Orange Marmalade (2015) - A high school student who is secretly a vampire falls in love with a popular girl, and their relationship faces challenges due to societal prejudices.
The Vampire Detective (2016): This mystery drama revolves around a private detective who becomes a vampire and uses his newfound powers to solve crimes.
Thirst (2009) - The top-ranked vampire K-drama, a dark and gritty horror film with stunning visuals, passionate themes, and a love story, exploring the consequences of a Catholic priest turned vampire.
The Vampire Lives Next Door To Us (2015) - A quirky short film about a lonely vampire and a drowned girl, with comical and terrifying moments
Thanks For Reading!