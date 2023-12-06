KIFF 2023: Unseen Photos Of Salman Khan, Mamata Banerjee, Sonakshi Sinha & Others

By: Sachin T | December 06, 2023
The 29th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) was inaugurated by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, and it was one grand affair
Salman Khan was invited as one of the chief guests at the film festival, along with Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kapoor, and others
Salman and Mamata met at the event like long lost friends and they greeted each other with all due respects
Salman also made Mamata dance to the beats of the KIFF theme song
During the event, Mamata was seen asking Salman to shoot his films in Bengal and promote the state
To that, Salman responded, "I never break my promise. If I give a promise for shooting, I will come," he said.
Mamata also invited Salman for Raksha Bandhan and said, "No one is as hospitable and warm as Bengal."
Anil Kapoor, who was also present at the event, said, "Kolkata, for me, is not just a city. It's a sensory experience. A journey and a treasure trove of memories that have shaped my career and love for cinema."
Sonakshi and Salman were seen grooving at the film festival, eliciting a thunderous cheer from the audience
KIFF was organised for the first time in 1995 but it was not until 2011 that the event was opened to the public
