Kichcha Sudeepa's top 8 controversies

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 05, 2023
Actor Kichcha Sudeepa is one of the most popular names in the Kannada film industry, and he is now all set to foray into politics by joining BJP ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections
However, just hours before joining BJP, Sudeepa received letters from unknown persons, threatening to leak his "private videos" in public
This is not the first time that Sudeepa has landed himself in a controversy. The actor was all over the news in 2022 when he got into a war of words with Ajay Devgn on Twitter about whether or not Hindi is the national language of India
Last year, Sudeepa was also criticised for being a part of an online rummy ad. The actor was at the receiving end of hate and abuses on social media, post which a complaint was filed against unknown persons
Back in 2009, Sudeepa got into a tiff with actress Ramya during the shoot of Just Maathmatalli, after he accused her of throwing tantrums. "I gave Ramya an opportunity. As an actress, it is her duty to respect her work as well as her fellow actors and technicians. When we are struggling hard to make the movie, she says f*** it. What does this mean?" he had told the press
In 2010, Sudeepa was said to have slapped director Sagar on the sets of their film 'Kanwarlal'
In 2011, Sudeepa landed himself in trouble again after he reportedly had a public spat with actor Shiva Rajkumar during a cricket match in Hubli
In the same year, Sudeepa locked horns with Rajkumar again after he was accused of stealing the title of his 'Varadanayaka' from Rajkumar's film 'Varada'
Sudeepa was all over the news in 2011 after 'Kempegowda' producer asked him to return the signing amount of Rs 15 lakh with an interest of 18 months
