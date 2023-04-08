Kiara Advani in red thigh-high slit gown is an absolute stunner - Check Out

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 08, 2023
Kiara Advani recently treated fans with her latest photoshoot
The Bhul Bhoolaiyaa 2 actress looked drop dead gprgeous in her glamarous avatar
She wore a red thigh-high slit gown with revealing waist
With this latest look, this Bollywood diva is sure to paint the town in red
Kiara kept her hairs tied and wore high heels as she posed for the camera
She was later spotted at an award event wearing this stylish outfit
While she posed for paps, we wondered wjhere is Sidharth Malhotra
The actress recently wrapped up her shooting of SatyaPrem Ki Katha and returned to Mumbai from Kashmir
