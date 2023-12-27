Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Star Adarsh Gourav's Mushy Pics With GF Radhika Kolgaonkar

By: Sachin T | December 27, 2023

Actor Adarsh Gourav, who recently starred in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, wished his girlfriend Radhika Kolgaonkar with a mushy post on Wednesday

The actor shared a slew of photos of Radhika and wrote, "Happy birthday to my silly lover", with a heart emoticon

Radhika is a graphic designer by profession and she has been in a relationship with Adarsh for quite some time now

Adarsh is often seen posing with Radhika and indulging in adorable social media PDA

Adarsh marked his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan, in which he played the role of young Rizwan

He has also starred in Mom and The White Tiger, among other films

Adarsh has often been seen crediting Radhika for standing by his side through his highs and lows and adding joy to his life

While Adarsh is currently basking in the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Radhika prefers to stay away from the limelight

