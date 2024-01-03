PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif Sits On Hubby Vicky Kaushal's Lap As They Enjoy Sunset In Rajasthan

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 03, 2024
On January 3, 2024, Katrina Kaif shared new photos on her social media handle from her New Year vacay with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan.
Photo Via Instagram
Sharing the photos, Katrina Kaif wrote, "Teen khoobsurat din… pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya… now it’s time for #MerryChristmas!!!"
Katrina Kaif is seen clicking a selfie with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan.
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress is seen donning a checkered woven midi shirt dress from the brand Doen.
Katrina Kaif is seen sitting on husband Vicky Kaushal's lap as they enjoyed their romantic time together in Rajasthan.
On New Years, Katrina Kaif posted photos from her celebrations and wrote, "Wishing Peace of mind , health , happiness and love for everyone in 2024."
Katrina Kaif wore a stunning white floral mini dress from Erdem.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.
