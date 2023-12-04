Karisma Kapoor Is A Bright Rainbow On A Sunny Day In This Rahul Mishra Outfit

By: Sachin T | December 04, 2023
B-Town's OG diva Karisma Kapoor broke the internet on Monday after she posted a slew of photos of herself from her latest photoshoot
She can be seen looking like a bright rainbow at Mumbai's Marine Drive, basking in the sun
Karisma wore a colourful, flowy dress from Rahul Mishra's Collection 1, which was presented at the Palais De Tokyo, Paris, a few months ago
The actress made everyone skip a beat as she shared the photos on the gram
"Rainbow Vibes all day, every day," Karisma captioned her photos
Karisma was seen attending Rahul Mishra's new store launch in Mumbai
She looked every bit gorgeous in the dress, and she owned the look and how!
