Karisma Kapoor Dazzles In Red At Jio World Plaza Launch In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor dazzled in red as she attended the star-studded launch event of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai

The actress looked ravishing in a red pantsuit at the event

She was seen posing with Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

She also posed for a glitzy photo with supermodels Ashley Graham and Elsa Hosk

Lolo and her favourite Ranveer Singh clicked a cute picture behind the stage at the event

She also made sure to get some of her best profiles captured on the professional cameras

Lolo lit the event up with her million dollar smile and proved that she will always make everyone skip a beat

