Karishma Tanna Flaunts Her Curves In Bold Black Bikini

By: Sachin T | January 23, 2024

Actress Karishma Tanna gave a glimpse of her recent Dubai vacation to her fans on Tuesday

She flaunted her curves in a racy black bikini as she took a dip in the pool

She kept her wet hair loose and bathed in the sun as she struck a pose for the camera

Karishma was accompanied by her husband Varun Bangera and the two made for one hot pair as they posed at the resort

Karishma was also seen goofing around with her husband as she recorded a video of him

The actress basked in the sun and sipped on her mocktail. "Chilling by the pool," she captioned her photo

Karishma gave her fans a glimpse of her 'Woke up like this' face and we must say, she looked fresh and rejuvenated, courtesy, the exotic vacation

