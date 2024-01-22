Pooja Hegde Decks Up In ₹1.39 Lakh Peacock Green & Pink Half Saree

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 22, 2024
Pooja Hegde never fails to mesmerise her fans with her collection of ethnic ensembles.
On Monday, January 22, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle to share several photos with her fans and followers.
Pooja Hegde wore a peacock green half saree from Raw Mango which is priced at ₹1.39 lakh, according to the official page.
Pooja Hegde wore pink 'Dungarpur' lehenga in Varanasi silk brocade and paired an odhani was draped around her waist to give the pallu effect.
Pooja Hegde opted for a 3/4th length green blouse which featured a V-neckline.
Pooja Hegde kept her hair in a sleek bun and opted for statement jewellery from Razwada Jewels.
Recently, Pooja Hegde wore an ivory lehenga from the shelves of Devnaagri.
Sharing the photos, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Coconut."
