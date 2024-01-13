Kareena Kapoor Khan Steps Out In Mumbai Wearing ₹1.03 Lakh Maxi Dress

By: Sachin T | January 13, 2024
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out for a family lunch in Mumbai on Saturday
She kept it casual in a super comfortable maxi dress from the house of Balenciaga
In case you're wondering about the price of the maxi dress, let us tell you that the simple outfit is worth a whopping Rs 1.03 lakh
Kareena was accompanied by her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh as the Kapoors got together for the lunch
Taimur looked like one handsome Nawab as he donned a white shirt and blue jeans
Jeh, on the other hand, was being his usual naughty self and was seen giving mommy a hard time as he ran inside the restaurant before anyone could catch him
