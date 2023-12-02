Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals The Spotlight In Her Envious Closet

By: Sachin T | December 02, 2023

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in her newest photos on Instagram

The actress looked stunning as she struck a pose inside her closet

She looked gorgeous in a black cut-out gown by Ritu Kumar

She also gave her fans a sneak peek inside her closet which houses numerous luxury bags, shoes and outfits

"Last night in my closet," she captioned her post

Bebo's photos are proof that she will forever remain the OG diva of Bollywood

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn

She will also be seen in The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon

Thanks For Reading!

PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif Dazzles In A Black Saree At Red Sea Film Festival 2023 
Find out More