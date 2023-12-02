Kareena Kapoor Khan Steals The Spotlight In Her Envious Closet

By: Sachin T | December 02, 2023
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop dead gorgeous in her newest photos on Instagram
The actress looked stunning as she struck a pose inside her closet
She looked gorgeous in a black cut-out gown by Ritu Kumar
She also gave her fans a sneak peek inside her closet which houses numerous luxury bags, shoes and outfits
"Last night in my closet," she captioned her post
Bebo's photos are proof that she will forever remain the OG diva of Bollywood
On the work front, Bebo will be next seen in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn
She will also be seen in The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon
