Kareena Kapoor Khan Serves Winter-Ready Inspiration With ₹2.56 Lakh Bag

By: Shefali Fernandes | December 02, 2023
On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to an undisclosed location.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor Khan slayed airport fashion as she looked winter-ready.
Kareena Kapoor Khan makes sure to always go for effortlessly put together outfits for her off-duty appearances.
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an olive jacket over a white round-neck T-shirt along with black leather pants and added a pair of black boots.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Ralph Lauren brown bag grabbed our attention!
If you wish to include the bag in your collection, we have the price details for you. The Ralph Lauren Collection Vachetta Leather Soft Ricky 27 is worth ₹256,416 (£2,830.00).
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has Singham Again and The Crew in her pipeline.
