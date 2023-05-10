Karan Deol spotted with fiancé in Bandra amid wedding reports

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 10, 2023
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's son Karan is all set to tie the knot soon
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Reportedly, Karan recently got engaged to his lady love in a low-key ceremony
Karan has remained tight-lipped about his partner's identity, which has sparked a wave of speculations in the media
It has been reported that Karan is engaged to Drisha Acharya, who is the great granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy
The couple is planning to tie the knot in a private ceremony at Taj Lands End in Bandra
On May 10, Karan and Drisha were spotted outside a café in Bandra
They twinned in black t-shirts. However, they did not pose for the shutterbugs
The couple's love story is said to be a classic case of childhood romance, with the two having known each other since their younger days
Their wedding date has reportedly been finalised and only their closed ones know about it
