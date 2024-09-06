Kangana Ranaut To Taapsee Pannu: B-Town Celebs Who Shut Down Trolls With Savage Responses

By: Manisha Karki | September 06, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan gave a witty response to a troll who called Jawan and Pathaan "sh**ty movies." He replied, "I feel you need to be treated for constipation. Will tell my PR team to send you some golden medicines…hope you recover soon."
Actress Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to send a perfect message to a troll after receiving hate messages. Sharing a screenshot, she wrote, “Wow! Your family and friends must be so proud of you.”
In 2022, Sonam Kapoor reacted to being trolled for her maternity photoshoot. In an interview with Vogue, she said, “I think the one thing I have grown out of is reacting to things I don’t need to react to. Thankfully, a lot of it has come with age, but it’s also because I understand that I live a very charmed life.”
A few months ago, Kangana Ranaut responded to trolls spreading baseless rumours about her dietary habits, particularly accusing her of consuming beef and red meat. She wrote on X, "I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image."
Deeply affected by trolls during the lockdown, Sonakshi Sinha deleted her X account, losing the 16 million followers she had garnered over the last ten years. She stated, “I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate, but please know it'll never reach me.”
Taapsee Pannu shut down a troll who called her ‘sasti maal.’ Responding on X, she wrote, “Can you please shut up? Like just STFU. If this is all you want to say in these times, then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally, and then get back to your shit ways. Until then, don’t crowd my timeline with your nonsense and let me do what I am doing.”
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan during lockdown on the occasion of Baisakhi wished his fans. A user on X trolled him and asked him about Aishwarya. He commented, "Aishwarya Kahan Hai Re Buddhe (Where is Aishwarya, oldie).” To which he responded, “Woh wahan hai jahan aap kabhi nahi pohchenge."
Thanks For Reading!