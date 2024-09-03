In Pics: Yuvika Chaudhary Flaunts Baby Bump In Her Dreamy Maternity Photoshoot

By: Manisha Karki | September 03, 2024

Mom-to-be Yuvika Chaudhary is expecting her first child with her husband Prince Narula. The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year.

Photo courtesy: Yuvika Instagram

Yuvika took to social media and shared pictures of their maternity photoshoot. She flaunted her baby bump as she posed for the lens.

Photo courtesy: Yuvika Instagram

The stunning maternity photoshoot has left fans in awe. In one of the pictures, she opted for a white dress with a thigh slit and a long train, giving her a royal look.

Photo courtesy: Yuvika Instagram

In another picture, she dazzled the photo shoot wearing a body nude dress that perfectly accentuated her baby bump.

Photo courtesy: Yuvika Instagram

The mom-to-be looked radiant as she proudly flaunted her baby bump in a series of beautiful pictures.

Photo courtesy: Yuvika Instagram

Hubby Prince Narula dropped red heart and evil eye emojis in the comments section.

Photo courtesy: Yuvika Instagram

Earlier this month, Yuvika through her video post revealed that she conceived through IVF (In vitro fertilisation) at the age of 41.

Photo courtesy: Yuvika Instagram

