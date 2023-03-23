Kangana Ranaut Birthday: Top 10 controversies of the Thalaivi actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 23, 2023
Kangana Ranaut turns another year older, but her controversies remain forever young!
As the Thalaivi actress turns 36 today, let's have a look at her top 10 controversies that remain unforgettable
Kangana made headlines in 2017 after she appeared in KJos ralk show and called him 'falg bearer of nepotism'in Bollywood. She also called out star kids like Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan for benefitting from their family connections
Her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan too the internet by storm. Both of them exchanged legal notices and levelled several accusations on each other
She once accused Aditya pancholi of abusing her when she was new to the industry
Kangana claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered her a role in his film, but later gave it to someone else without informing her
She has also criticized Deepika Padukone for her film choices, saying that she only does films with big male stars and never takes risks with her roles
The Queen actress called out Alia Bhatt for not speaking out on political issues and for her performance in the film 'Gully Boy'
She sparked another controversy by criticizing veteran actress Jaya Bachchan for her defending comments on the film industry after SSR's death
She became a vocal advocate for Sushant Singh Rajput after his death and made several accusation on top Bollywood stars, holding them responsible for his sad demise
She got into a public spat with MAH govt and openly challenged the CM, Uddhav Thackeray, after her office was demolished
Aww! She was permanently banned from Twitter for violating the policies on hate speech and abuse. However, she is back to the social networking site after Elon Musk took over the platform
