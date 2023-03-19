In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash's glamorous appearance at Mumbai event

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 19, 2023

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi was spotted at Elle Carnival Festival 2023 in Mumbai last Night

Varinder Chawla

She looked super stunning as always in her latest appearance

Varinder Chawla

The fashion diva stunned in a lilack outfit with a stylish tube top and pants

Varinder Chawla

She looked gorgeous as she posed for the photographs

Varinder Chawla

Wearing confidence with her style and perfection

Varinder Chawla

Flaunting a beautiful smile

Varinder Chawla

Are you wondering wear is Karan Kundrra? Even we are...

Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

