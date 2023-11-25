Kal Ho Naa Ho Turns 20: Unseen BTS Photos Of Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar

By: Sagarika Choudhary | November 25, 2023
The cult Bollywood film Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, turned 20 on November 25, 2023
The film released in 2003, and in filmmaker Karan Johar's own words, it is the "saddest happy film" in Bollywood
Over the years, Kal Ho Naa Ho has emerged to be one of the most loved films in the trio's filmography
Here's a behind-the-scenes photo of a charming Saif Ali Khan from the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho
Karan Johar could not have asked for a better photographer, and this picture is proof!
Kal Ho Naa Ho also reunited KJo with his BFFs Farah Khan and Gita Kapur, who choreographed the chartbusters in the film
Kal Ho Naa Ho also starred some very popular names including Jaya Bachchan, Delnaaz Irani, Satish Shah, Reema Lagoo, and others
